Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK led an Isle of Man delegation to the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool this week.
Minister Allinson met with a number of Labour Party MPs, including members of the shadow cabinet, and with officials and senior aides, with discussions on a possible workshop later this year.
The Minister said: 'As attention begins to shift to a UK general election, it is vital that we work to better understand the policy direction of the Labour Party, especially in keys areas such as tax, financial crime and renewable energy.
'Attending Conference is also an opportunity to strengthen existing relationships with Labour and build new ones, whilst setting out the Isle of Man’s ambitions for the future and highlighting the positive contribution our island makes to the UK and further afield.'
The delegation held discussions with Shabana Mahmood MP, the Shadow Secretary of State for Justice, which was particularly productive and reassuring around Labour Party tax policy development and its approach to future engagement with the Isle of Man.
Other meetings included: Afzal Khan MP, the Shadow Minister for Exports, who outlined Labour’s trade and export policy and his interest in visiting the Isle of Man to discuss joint interests in more detail; and Councillor Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, with discussion on future collaboration around the visitor economy.
Minister Allinson also met with Paul Cherpeau, Chief Executive of the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce, discussing skills training and closer collaboration with small and medium sized businesses in the Isle of Man.