A trial date was today set for a man who denies gross indecency and child pornography charges.
John Peter Eaton, aged 33, of Kella Road, Sulby, pleaded not guilty at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday to inciting a boy under 16 to commit an act of gross indecency on September 7, 2021.
He also pleaded not guilty to seven other charges of making an indecent photograph of a child including still and moving computer images.
The alleged offences date between February 2013 and October 2021.
A trial date was set for August 7 this year with four days allocated for the case.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address and not to leave the island without court consent.