A trial date has been set for a teenager accused of rape and indecent assault.
Bejamin Robert John Gregory 17, of Hillberry Lakes, Governor’s Hill, Douglas, entered not guilty pleas on Friday to two counts of rape between February 1 and 28 last year, and two counts of indecent assault against the same complainant between December 11, 2021 and July 7 last year.
He was granted bail until his trial which was listed for January 29 next year, on the condition that he does not contact the complainant or live the island without the court’s consent.