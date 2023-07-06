Jonathan Lennon Taylor, aged 45, of Springfield Road, Douglas, has had his trial date moved.
He has previously denied failing to provide a sample of breath.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on January 21.
He has previously pleaded guilty to being found drunk in a public place and failing to notify a change of ownership, but sentencing for those offences will take place after the outcome of the trial.
The trial was due to be held on July 12 but the court heard that a medical expert’s report for the defence is not yet ready.
An adjournment until August 1 was granted when a new trial date will be set.