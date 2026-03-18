The trial of a man accused of being part of an organised crime gang has been aborted.
Christian Mayers, 48, had been standing trial this week on six charges including being concerned in the supply and production of cocaine and cannabis, possession of ketamine and participation in a criminal organisation.
But his trial at the Court of General Gaol Delivery was aborted on day three due to a technical issue, and the jury was discharged.
Deemster Graham Cook apologised to the jury and said he was aborting the trial ‘with a heavy heart’.
He told the jurors: ‘It’s a court problem - not the prosecution and not the defence.
’Sadly, this is not the first time this problem has occurred in this court. I don’t think this trial could proceed fairly.’
Chief registrar Stuart Quayle said: ‘Ultimately, IT problems led to issues with the presentation of evidence which could have potentially led to uncertainty as to what the jurors heard and based any subsequent findings on.
‘Testing had been completed, as is the case with all General Gaol Delivery trials, prior to the trial commencing this week and no issues were raised and the evidence was able to be properly played in court.
‘The court’s IT system is fit for purpose, as demonstrated by the number of trials and other court business which proceed without issues every week.
‘The court is now looking to reset the trial at the earliest available opportunity to avoid unnecessary delay.’
Mr Mayers, of Royal Avenue West, Onchan, had his bail extended to next Friday (March 27) when a date for a retrial will be fixed.