The family of 73-year-old Henry Fong, who tragically died following a road traffic collision in Douglas, has paid heartfelt tributes to him and launched a JustGiving page to cover funeral costs, which has garnered overwhelming support.
The incident occurred on Broadway on Saturday evening (December 21), at approximately 8pm, when Mr. Fong, a pedestrian, was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 37-year-old man.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Mr. Fong succumbed to his injuries.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has renewed its appeal for witnesses as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.
Officers are urging anyone who was in the area at the time or who has relevant dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage to come forward.
To help cover funeral expenses following his death, Mr. Fong’s family set up a GoFundMe page with an initial target of £3,500.
The campaign has since raised an astounding £9,285, with donations continuing to come in.
The family has expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support, which they say is a testament to Mr. Fong’s popularity and impact on the community.
Mr. Fong was a well-known figure in Douglas, having run the Mandarin Chinese takeaway on Broadway for many years.
Friends and former colleagues have also shared their condolences and memories online
Mr. Fong’s daughters and other relatives have also expressed their sadness online.
In a poignant post, one of his daughters said: ‘We are all devastated with the way our funny, loving dad was taken from us.
‘Struggling to comprehend our new reality without him.
‘Please share any information you may have; one small thing could make all the difference.’
Police confirmed that specialist trained officers are supporting Mr. Fong’s family during this difficult time.