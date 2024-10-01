Tributes are being paid to a former Peel coastguard and long-standing school caretaker following his death yesterday (Monday, September 30).
Patrick ‘Sos’ Whelan was known for his dedication as a member of the Peel Coastguard Rescue Team and as a long-serving caretaker at Queen Elizabeth II High School, and was widely respected across generations.
Today (Tuesday), the Peel Coastguard Rescue Team paid tribute to Mr Whelan by updating their Facebook profile picture, marking it with a black line through their logo in his honour.
Ramsey Coastguard Rescue Team also updated their profile image with the same black line across it, with the statement: ‘In memory of Sos Whelan from Peel CG rescue.
‘Thank you for you service, you will be missed. Thoughts go out to his family and friends at this time.’
Known as ‘Sos’ to colleagues, students, and locals alike, Mr Whelan was a familiar face in Peel, always ready to lend a helping hand.
Members of the Peel community have flooded social media with memories and tributes.
One said: ‘So sorry to hear this news. A real gentleman and a huge character in the team! Thoughts are with the family.’
Another added: ‘Rest in Peace Sos, your outstanding duty is done.’