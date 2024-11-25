In a tribute, the local authority said he was a Ramsey man ‘through and through’ and loved the town and its local sports teams.
Chairman Rob Cowell said: ‘I am extremely saddened by the news of Mr Kelly’s passing over the weekend.
‘He was a superb asset to Ramsey Town Commissioners and Ramsey as a whole.
‘His passion to help people was clear, from the fire service to our boardroom, he was there for people in need.
‘My sincere condolences go out to Mr Kelly’s family and friends at this time.’
Stephen Kelly was elected to the board in the 2021 elections and represented the South Ward.
It added that he took on the role as Lead Member for Works and Development and often commented of his ‘frustration’ that work undertaken by the commissioners wasn’t always obvious to the public and restrictions placed on local authorities hampered its aims.
Lamara Craine, fellow Ramsey Commissioner, also paid tribute to Mr Kelly.
She said: ‘ Very sad to hear the news about my fellow commissioner Steve Kelly.
‘Condolences to his friends and family. My thoughts are with them during this difficult time.’