Douglas Bay Horse Tramway has announced the death of Michael Crellin, a central figure in the tramway’s history and a respected member of the Isle of Man’s agriculture and heavy horse communities.
Mr Crellin, who served the tramway for over five decades, is remembered not only as an exceptional horseman and blacksmith but also as a true Manxman who dedicated his life to preserving local heritage.
He began his journey with the horse tramway in 1973, starting as a blacksmith apprentice under the late Tommy Joughin.
By the 1980s, he had risen to the role of stables foreman, responsible for managing a stable of 60 horses and overseeing much of the farrier work.
His dedication and skill eventually led to his appointment as tramway superintendent in 1992, a role in which he balanced overseeing the tram horses’ care with driving the trams along Douglas Promenade when demand required.
Beyond his professional duties, Mr Crellin was a steadfast advocate for the heritage of the tramway horses, maintaining a tradition of their participation in vintage ploughing competitions.
Since 2018, he took on the role of farm manager, overseeing the Clypse and Honey Hill grazing fields near Onchan, where the tram horses are kept.
A prominent figure in the Isle of Man’s heavy horse community, Mr Crellin served as chairman of the Isle of Man Heavy Horse Society for many years.
His presence at the Royal Manx and Southern District Agricultural Shows was a constant, where he proudly showed both the tram horses and his own draught horses, winning numerous prizes across various categories.
The tramway’s statement reflects the deep impact Mr Crellin had on the community, noting that he was ‘known by so many, much respected, and will be sorely missed’.
The Douglas Bay Horse Tramway, along with countless colleagues and friends, paid tribute to Mr Crellin on social media.