Reverend Sidney Mourant and his wife Betty died within a few weeks of each other.
Moving to the island in 1992 with their daughter Danielle and son Andrew, Reverend Mourant was Vicar of St Thomas’ Church in Douglas from 1992 to 1996, while his wife Betty played an active role in the local church community.
The island was also home to Reverend Mourant’s late brother Terry.
After they left the island, Reverend Mourant took up several posts in parishes in Ireland before his retirement in 2004.
He passed away peacefully at his home in Hamiltonsbawn, County Armagh, Northern Ireland on June 11. His cherished wife Betty passed away peacefully on May 25.
A family friend said: ‘Sid and Betty were very devoted to their family and will be fondly remembered for their contribution to St Thomas’ Church and its parishioners.
‘Indeed, the heritage of the island was also protected with the restoration of the Nicholson murals in St Thomas’ Church as Sid played an integral part in raising funds for and progressing the specialist work.
‘Their love of God was fully reflected in their Christian life and witness. They served the Lord in England, Uganda, Pakistan, the Isle of Man and Ireland as Church Army Evangelists, Missionaries with the Church Missionary Society and as an Ordained Minister.
‘As vicar, Reverend Mourant was a dedicated servant to the church.
‘He was outgoing, hardworking and always had a kind word for those he met.
‘Sid and Betty really lived their lives with grace and were a pleasure to know.’