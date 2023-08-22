Three people have appeared in court in relation to an alleged incident on June 3.
Gerard Reilly, aged 29, of Top Road, Crosby and Charles Frederick Moore, aged 22, of Begoade Road, Onchan, are both charged with disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Leigh Hannah Steadman, aged 33, of Top Road, Crosby, is charged with common assault and property damage.
A fourth party, Holly Abigail Sanders, aged 18, of West Baldwin, was previously charged with disorderly behaviour on licensed premises but the court heard that a caution had been deemed appropriate and the charge was subsequently withdrawn.
The case against the other three parties was adjourned until August 31 while it is reviewed by the prosecution.
Bail continues for all three defendants.