TT 2022: No further racing today
Wednesday 8th June 2022 5:36 pm
The second Supersport race of the week will now take place on Thursday lunchtime (Dave Norton )
Wednesday evening’s delayed Supersport TT two has been postponed after the weather began to deteriorate around the Mountain Course.
Organisers tweeted: ‘Due to the deteriorating weather conditions there will be no further racing this evening.’
The race had already been delayed and shortened after rain and low cloud this morning forced the day’s Supertwin race to be delayed several hours.
It will now take place at 12.30pm on Thursday over the full, four-lap distance. Roads will shut at 11.30am and are due to open no later than 5pm.
Organisers added: ‘Due to the potential for inclement weather [tomorrow], an early decision on the schedule will be made tomorrow morning.’
