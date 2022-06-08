TT 2022: Peter Hickman wins third race of the week

Peter Hickman on his way to victory in Wednesday afternoon’s Supertwin TT ( Dave Kneale )

Peter Hickman secured his third TT win of the week with victory in Wednesday’s delayed Bennetts Supertwin race.

Having won the Superbike and Superstock, Hickman won comfortably in the end bringing home his Paton 1 minute and 49.281 seconds ahead of Lee Johnston on corrected timing.

For much of the three-lap race Hickman had swapped the lead with Michael Dunlop, but the latter was forced to pull in his Paton at Sulby on the second lap.

Claiming third, and his first TT podium, was Paul Jordan who was a further 25.946 seconds down on Aprilia-mounted Lee Johnston.

Jordan edged out TT newcomer Pierre Yves-Bian for third with Michael Rutter finishing strongly to claim fifth.

Rob Hodson was sixth, James Hind seventh and Dominic Herbertson eighth in what was windy but fine conditions on the Mountain Course.

Peel’s Mikey Evans was ninth and Frenchman Xavier Denis 10th.

Ballaugh’s Anthony Redmond was 19th, veteran Dave Madsen-Mygdal racked up another finish in 23rd, while Douglas’ Matt Mylchreest was 25th.

Full report in Thursday’s Manx Independent.