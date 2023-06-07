Ben and Tom Birchall broke the sidecar lap record for the second time in a week on their way to victory in Wednesday's Sidecar race two.
The impressive Mansfield brothers dominated once again on their way to a 11th victory in a row and their 14th in total.
The Birchalls clocked a second lap of 120.645mph (18 minutes 45.850 seconds) to raise the lap record they set in Saturday's opening sidecar contest.
The Honda-powered Birchalls, who finished 9.147 seconds ahead of the rest, were pushed all the way in the three-lap race by Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley who joined them in the 120mph club with a sensational last lap of 120.079mph (18 minutes 51.154 seconds).
Third, behind Founds and Walmsley, were Jurby brothers Ryan and Callum Crowe who finished a further 47.632 seconds in arrears.
After another record-breaking race, Ben Birchall said: 'What a great day - what a fantastic TT.'
He was also quick to praise Founds and Walmsley adding: 'Well done to Peter - good on him.'
Passenger Tom Birchall applauded the fans scattered around the Mountain Course: 'The fans were great - they make it here. They really spur you on. Without them it would be rubbish.'
A delighted Founds said after joining the sidecar fraternity's very exclusive 120mph club: 'I'm made up with that. I knew we were capable of it so we put a fresh engine in and pushed a bit harder than on Saturday.'
After suffering an injury on the opening night of practice, Callum Crowe said third-place was some comfort after a difficult TT: 'My body has been killing me and we don't know what's going on with the bike. It has been slow all week.'
Driver Ryan Crowe added: 'We've struggled with handling and performance and tried various things to try and fix it but nothing has worked.
'I also had to look after Callum. We wanted to finish and not have to pull over because he was in agony.'
Tim Reeves and Mark Wilkes were the best of the rest in fourth, a minute and a half down on the Crowes.
The father and son duo of Steve and Mathew Ramsden were next in fifth, with Gary Bryan and Philip Hyde rounding out the top six.
In his last Mountain Course race, 67-year-old John Holden finished seventh with Maxime Vasseur despite having to stop briefly midway through the second lap after the latter suffered suspected broken ribs.
The retirements of Darren Hope/Lenny Bumfrey, Craig Melvin/Stuart Christian and Dave Molyneux and Dan Sayle meant the only other Manx finishers behind the Crowes were Mike Jackson and newcomer passenger Jake Roberts in 13th matching their result from the first race.