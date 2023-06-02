Conor Cummins has been ruled out of the opening races at this year’s Isle of Man TT.
The Manxman missed Thursday evening’s qualifying session after feeling unwell and then posted on social media on Friday morning from his hospital bed, saying: ‘This wasn’t in the script.’
His Milenco by Padgett’s team boss Clive Padgett was interviewed on TT+ during Friday afternoon’s final qualifying session and confirmed that Conrod was in hospital on a drip suffering from an infection.
And Padgett stated that the Ramsey Rocket was on a ‘medical stop until Monday evening’ which means he won’t be able to race until Tuesday’s Superstock race at the earliest.
Therefore, he’ll miss Saturday’s Supersport race one plus Sunday’s Superbike six-lapper.