Michael Dunlop unofficially broke the outright lap record at the Isle of Man TT Races on Friday afternoon.
The 21-time TT winner had already produced a 134.27mph from a standing start in pitlane to kickstart his Superbike qualifying session.
But he then went even faster on his flying lap, blitzing round the course - albeit with a bit of a wobble at Ago’s Leap - to better Peter Hickman’s record of 135.452mph set in 2018.
Dunlop crossed the finish line in front of the Grandstand with an average lap speed of 135.53mph in a time of 16 minutes 42.189 seconds to unofficially break the record.
As it occurred during practice week/qualifying, Hickman’s official record still stands but, with speeds soaring as race week fast approaches, it’s surely only a matter of time before that outright record tumbles in a race.