Michael Dunlop unofficially broke the outright lap record at the Isle of Man TT Races on Friday afternoon.
The 21-time TT winner had already produced a 134.27mph from a standing start in pitlane to kickstart his Superbike qualifying session.
But he then went even faster on his flying lap, blitzing round the course - albeit with a bit of a wobble at Ago’s Leap - to better Peter Hickman’s record of 135.452mph set in 2018.
Dunlop crossed the finish line in front of the Grandstand with an average lap speed of 135.53mph in a time of 16 minutes 42.189 seconds to unofficially break the record.
As it occurred during practice week/qualifying, Hickman’s official record still stands but, with speeds soaring as race week fast approaches, it’s surely only a matter of time before that outright record tumbles in a race.
Not content with that, Dunlop also set a new unofficial record in the Supertwins with a lap of 123.474mph which is 18m 20.52s, bettering his previous official standard of 122.750mph. There is still some debate as to whether Peter Hickman will take to the startline in Tuesday's first Supertwin race as he is yet to complete a full lap on his Lightweight machine.
Dunlop was also quickest in the Supersport class during the session, completing the Mountain Course in 127.51mph in 17m 15.232s which put him 2.5s ahead of Dean Harrison.
Mike Browne continued his impressive week with a 125.049mph lap, just behind Davey Todd in Friday's Supersport session.
Davey Todd recorded his fastest lap to date at the TT when doing a 132.194mph in the Superbike class, a speed which placed him fourth behind the aforementioned Dunlop, Hickman and Dean Harrison respectively.
Milenco by Padgett's rider Todd then topped the Superstock class with a lap of 131.08mph (17:16.219) which placed him ahead of Browne in 129.664mph.
In the Sidecar class, race favourites Ben and Tom Birchall pulled in at Ballacraine to apparently change a tyre on their machine, therefore their lap time was much reduced.
As a result, it was Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley who led the way with a lap of 117.807mph (19:12.974) which placed them ahead of local lads Ryan and Callum Crowe just over 13s back on 116.452mph (19:26.382).
Race week fires into life tomorrow (Saturday) with two races.
The schedule is as follows:
10.30am - Solo warm-up (one lap)
11.45am - Monster Energy Supersport TT race one (four laps)
2.15pm - 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT race one (three laps)