A road traffic collision on the Mountain Road has caused a lengthy delay to today's racing.

Roads in the lower section of the course will now close at 12.45pm. The Mountain section has closed as planned.

Police earlier Tweeted to say: 'Officers are carrying out an investigation into a serious RTC at the 33rd, there will be a delay to the road closure on the lower parts of the TT course.'

The solo warm-up lap is now expected to take place at 1.30pm, with the Supersport race one at 2.45pm and the sidecar race one at 5pm.

