Peter Hickman smashed the outright lap record for the Mountain Course on his way to an 11th TT victory in Friday's delayed Superstock race two.
An astonishing final lap of 136.358mph (16 minutes 36.114 seconds) by Hicky on the FHO Racing BMW was six seconds inside the previous record he set in 2018.
This gave the 36 year old a winning margin of 17.184s over runner-up Michael Dunlop on MD Racing Honda, who also lapped inside the previous Superstock lap record on the race's third and final lap.
Dean Harrison's consistent week continued as he racked up another third-place finish on the DAO Racing Kawasaki, 40.836 seconds down on Dunlop.
A delighted Hickman said after the race: 'That was absolutely epic - thanks to the team and to everyone around the course - there's people all the way around the track.
'I didn't feel myself this morning, so I built into the race, but this thing is so easy to ride.'
Hicky also admitted he would 'seriously consider' riding the bike in tomorrow's Senior race instead of the BMW Superbike he has had trouble with all event.
Dunlop added: 'The bike was mint. We made some changes to the bike, but it looks like we've got to make some more.'
There was further cheer for the home fans, as Conor Cummins battled back from illness earlier in the week to finish fourth.
Cummins said after the race: 'It's been a nightmare couple of weeks, but hopefully this is the turning point.
'I feel miles better than I did. I was just focussed on putting together three solid laps.'
Josh Brookes overhauled Jamie Coward on the last lap to finish fifth to equal his best ever TT result.
James Hillier finished seventh, a second ahead of John McGuinness, with Dominic Herbertson ninth and Michael Rutter 10th.
Ryan Cringle's impressive debut year continued, finishing 19th just ahead of compatriot Michael Evans in 21st despite the latter admitting he struggled with his Suzuki throughout.
Ballaugh's Anthony Redmond finished 30th of the 34 that finished.