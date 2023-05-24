Onchan's Nathan Harrison has been forced to withdraw from next week's TT because of the injuries he sustained at the recent North West 200.
A statement from Harrison's Honda Racing UK team said: 'Team manager Havier Beltran and Nathan Harrison have together made the decision to withdraw his entry to this year's TT due to the injuries sustained as a result of his accident during the opening Superstock race at this year’s North West 200.'
'The incident caused Nathan to suffer a broken right collarbone, hairline fracture to his left radius and he was knocked unconscious.
'Due to his concussion, surgery could not take place until Wednesday, May 18 to repair his collarbone.
'Despite efforts to speed up his recovery post-surgery, the decision has been made that he is not fit to ride at this year's event given the limited time since his surgery to recover. This decision was made with Nathan’s health as a priority and will allow him the necessary time to focus on making a full recovery.'
Honda Racing UK will now compete at this year's event as a single-entry team with rider John McGuinness MBE.
Nathan added: 'I am obviously absolutely gutted to be missing my first race for Honda Racing UK at the TT, but in reality, this is the best decision for my health and safety, and for my future career.
'If I rushed things then raced and caused further damage or went slow and finished outside of the top 15 I wouldn't be doing myself justice.
'I want to race at the TT 100% fit and healthy and achieve the results that I know I am capable of.
'Thank you to Honda for the opportunity and for everything they have done up to this point. I look forward to continuing to build from here as the year progresses when I get back to full fitness. My TT 2024 preparations begin now.
'I’d also like to thank all of my sponsors, friends, family and the motorcycle community for their support.'