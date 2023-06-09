Peter Hickman secured a 12th TT win with victory in the second Supertwin race of the week on Friday afternoon.
A drama-filled three laps saw several of the leaders forced to retire their bikes with mechanical issues, including early pacesetters Michael Dunlop and Mike Browne.
Jamie Coward and Dominic Herbertson also retired when in contention for podium spots as the race became a real war of attrition.
Hickman, who had failed to get a lap in on his R7 Yamaha in qualifying week, found some reliability when it mattered improving on fourth spot in the first race to win by more 47 seconds from a pair of first-time podium finishers.
Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian came home second on his Paton, 2.001 seconds ahead of Josh Brookes who recovered from a slow pit stop to claim third on the Dafabet Kawasaki.
Hickman said after: 'After a troublesome practice week we were aiming for a top 10 so we're super happy.
'These are always a war of a attrition so I made sure I got the bike to the end of the road. I was also worried about running about running out of fuel so I was short-shifting on the last lap!'
A delighted Bian said: 'I'm super proud for all my team, family and sponsors.'
Brookes was also pleased to get his first podium on his return to the Mountain Course. He said: 'I can't believe it.
'I was using more of the road than I wanted to as I tried to make up for that pit stop. I just hit the wrong button and the bike took ages to start again.'
Stefano Bonetti continued the international feel to the top few places, with the Italian fourth ahead of Wigan's Rob Hodson and Bishop Castle's Baz Furber in what was their best TT finishes.
Manxman Michael Evans also claimed his personal best TT finish in seventh ahead of Francesco Curinga and Michal Dokoupil.
Michael Russell rounded out the top 10.
Slightly further back, Castletown's Paul Cassidy was 13th and Ramsey's Gareth Arnold 15th.
The final finisher, Vinny Brennan in 23rd, was forced to push in his bike from the Nook after problems with his gearbox on the run down the Mountain.
Fuller report in Tuesday's Examiner.