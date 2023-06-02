After one of the most exhilarating qualifying weeks in recent memory, TT 2023's newly extended race schedule gets under way today.
Six days of action kicks off with the first four-lap Supersport race of the week at 11.45am.
Michael Dunlop has been in unofficial record-breaking form all week and will start as favourite to add to his 21 TT wins and complete a third Supersport victory in a row on his MD Racing Yamaha.
Also well and truly in the mix for the 600cc honours will be Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman who, like Dunlop, have both lapped at 127mph plus during qualifying.Davey Todd wasn't far behind and he could yet land a second TT podium in this race.
Another one to watch is Irishman Mike Browne who has had a cracking qualifying week, during which he became the fastest rider from the Republic of Ireland to lap the Mountain Course.
James Hillier rounded out the top six in the class's qualifying week standings, and the experienced campaigner could also be in contention for a podium finish if he gets off to a good start on his Yamaha R6. Dominic Herbertson is also one to keep an eye on.
The Chasin the Racin podcast host made a late switch to former team Dafabet Racing for this class and subsequently put in the week's 10th quickest time on Friday afternoon.
Sidecars
The first competitive three-wheeled action of the week takes centre stage at 2.15pm.
The Birchall brothers will start as red-hot favourites to continue their dominance of the class after setting an unofficial lap record earlier this week. Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley and the Crowe brothers are likely to provide the Mansfield duo with their stiffest competition.
Founds and Walmsley have clocked a 118.159mph lap this week, while the Crowes have gradually built back up to race speed after passenger Callum's injury on Monday. Tim Reeves and Mark Wilkes could yet pull a podium finish out of the bag as could Steve and Mathew Ramsden.
It would also be foolish to write of the wily home duo of Dave Molyneux and Dan Sayle although they have struggled for consistency in their DMR KTM all week.
One to watch in this class is newcomer Daryl Gibson, who posted the 10th quickest time of qualifying week with passenger Tom Christie.