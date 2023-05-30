The second evening qualifying session of TT 2023 is set to take place tonight.
Roads begin to close at 4.45pm from Barrule Park, Ramsey with the rest of the Mountain section closing at 5pm. The remainder of the course will close at 6pm, reopening no later than 9.30pm.
Following the disruption to Tuesday evening's session because of an oil spill, organisers have tweaked the evening's programme slightly. The big bikes will lead away the session at 6.30pm, followed by the Supersport and Supertwins at 7.20pm. The Sidecars will round out the evening at 8.10pm.
Wednesday, May 31
6.30pm - Superbike and Superstock session
7.20pm - Supersport and Supertwin session
8.10pm - Sidecar session