To commemorate the centenary of the first Sidecar TT race in 1923 a special demonstration lap will take place on Saturday.
It will feature the three most successful drivers of all time and their respective passengers, representing 41 TT victories across almost four decades of competition.
It is scheduled to start at 11.20am, ahead of the Milwaukee Senior TT solo race.
Dave Molyneux will drive the 750cc Bregazzi Yamaha that he won his first of 17 TTs on in 1989 and he’ll be partnered by eight-time winning passenger Daniel Sayle.
They will be joined by current sidecar kings and 14-time TT winners Ben and Tom Birchall on their current LCR Honda that they set the first 120mph lap on last Saturday.
The sparkling line-up will be completed by 10-time TT winner Rob Fisher on his 1996 Baker Yamaha.
The Cumbrian, who still competes regularly at UK national level, will be partnered by his current passenger Sarah Stokoe, who has raced in the TT.
The three crews will lap the circuit in unison, which will also be filmed as part of a special documentary programme for release on TT+ later in the year.
A special feature on the history of the Sidecar TT appeared in edition two of TT News, with the Isle of Man Examiner on Tuesday, May 30.