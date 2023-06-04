Michael Dunlop moved level with TT legend John McGuinness on 23 wins with victory in Sunday's hot and heavy Superbike race.
His second dominant performance in as many days, saw him come home 8.233 seconds ahead of Peter Hickman after six laps of hard racing in perfect conditions around the Mountain Course.
Hickman admitted after the race he had struggled to get to grips with FHO Racing BMW throughout, having problems with his brakes and quick-shifter, but still went within a whisker of a new outright lap record as he overhauled Dean Harrison on the last lap.
The 36 year old's final circuit of 135.445mph (16:42.824) was just outside how own outright record but bettered Dunlop's second lap of 135.046 to secure him the Superbike lap record.
Dunlop had built up a lead of 22 seconds at the end of lap four, but managed his lead over the final couple of laps to bring home the Hawk Racing Honda in one piece ahead of next Saturday's Senior TT.
After claiming his first big bike win in five years, Dunlop said: 'It's good to be back on the top step in a big bike race after some people have doubted me.'
Talking about drawing level with McGuinness in all-time winners list, Dunlop added: 'John is a fantastic ambassador for our sport, so to draw level alongside someone like him is special.'
After the issues he had with the bike, Hickman said: 'That's probably the hardest race I've had. It's great to be in second after the start we had.'
Harrison was held up by yellow flags at the Creg on his final lap after Jonathan Perry came off and broke his collarbone and the DAO Racing Kawasaki man was also happy with third.
The 34 year old said: 'I can't tell you how hard that is over six laps so I'm absolutely over the moon to finish third.'
James Hiller was two minutes back on Harrison in fourth, with Jamie Coward fifth and John McGuinness sixth.
Josh Brookes was seventh, Dominic Herbertson a fine eighth and Michael Rutter ninth. Like Herbertson, Shaun Anderson clocked his first 130mph lap on his way to a 10th place finish.
Michael Evans was the sole Manx rider to finish in 19th, compatriot Ryan Cringle retiring at Kirk Michael on the opening lap.