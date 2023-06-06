Peter Hickman moved level with Giacomo Agostini, Rob Fisher and Stanley Woods on 10 TT wins with victory in Tuesday's delayed Superstock One race.
Hickman almost lead from flag to flag on the corrected timing charts, finishing 23.171 seconds ahead of this week's double winner Michael Dunlop.
In turn, Dean Harrison picked up a third third-place of this year's meeting, 14.827 seconds down on Dunlop.
A delighted Hickman said after picking up his fourth Supertstock win in a row: 'The bike was awesome. I had no problems whatsoever.'
Dunlop added: 'Pete rode hard. I've no complaints. The bike felt a bit nervous, so there's a few things we'll look to change for the next race.'
Harrison was again delighted with a podium finish, his 23rd at the event. The DAO Racing Kawasaki man said: 'I'm over the moon. I thought that his would be the toughest race of the week as there are a lot of guys out there with good bikes.'
As the low cloud that had delayed proceedings this morning burnt up, so did the times on the Mountain Course as a real sprint race developed between TT 2023's usual suspects. The top three would all eventually finish inside the old three-lap race record of 52 minutes 1.236 seconds.
Dunlop originally headed the timing charts on his MD Racing Fireblade, but it was soon the FHO Racing BMW of Hickman that was ahead by the timing point at Ballaugh.
Hicky, who has struggled with his similar Superbike all festival, was soon adding to his lead building it sector by sector and just missing out on the class's lap record on a final flying last lap of 134.331mph.
Davey Todd came home fourth, matching his result from Saturday's Supersport race, while James Hillier was fifth and Jamie Coward sixth.
After a spell in Noble's Hospital on a drip, which forced him to miss the weekend's races, Conor Cummins finished an impressive seventh on his first competitive outing of the event.
The Ramsey Rocket said after the race: 'It was nice to get three laps under my belt - I'm just happy to be out there.
'The bike was great so I've just got to keep digging in.'
John McGuinness was on course to finish eighth, but was forced to retire the Honda Fireblade on the Mountain on the last lap. Josh Brookes was also a retirement, but this time in the first few hundred metres of the race as he pulled off at St Ninian's.
David Johnson was eighth, Mike Browne ninth and Shaun Anderson 10th. Dominic Herbertson looked set to claim a top-10 finish but overshot the pits heading into the mandatory stops at the end of lap one, while tussling with Michael Rutter. Race organisers are looking into the incident.
Despite suffering from arm pump, Ryan Cringle was second Manxie home in 27th, just ahead of Mikey Evans in 30th.
Ballaugh resident Anthony Redmond was 37th.
Racing continues this evening, with the three-lap Supertwin race at 6.30pm.