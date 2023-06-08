The penultimate race day of TT 2023 presents Michael Dunlop with the opportunity to move level on wins with his Uncle Joey at the head of the all-time winners' list.
Roads begin closing around the Mountain Course at 9am from Barrule Park, Ramsey and 9.15am from the Bungalow.
The lower section of the course will shut at 10am.
The three-lap Superstock Race Two has been delayed an hour because of a loose branch on the Course.
This will be followed by the three-lap Supertwin Race Two at 3pm.
Schedule: Friday, June 9
10.30am - Solo warm-up (one lap)
12.45pm - RL360 Superstock TT Race 2 (three laps)
3pm - Carole Nash Supertwin Race 2 (three laps)
In the event of racing being delayed further, roads can remain closed until no later than 9.30pm.