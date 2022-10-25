TT competitor loses his life months after he was injured in race
A competitor who was injured in the TT races has now died, it was confirmed this afternoon.
Frenchman Olivier Lavorel was a sidecar passenger involved in a crash at Ago’s Leap on Quarterbridge Road, Douglas, in this year’s races.
Rider César Chanal died at the scene.
Mr Lavorel was treated in Liverpool and later transferred to hospital in France.
A statement from the TT’s organisers reads: ‘The Isle of Man TT Races is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of sidecar competitor Olivier Lavorel, from Sillingy, France.
‘Olivier sustained serious injuries in an incident during the opening lap of the first Sidecar Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races on the Saturday, June 4.
‘The accident occurred at Ago’s Leap, just under one mile into the course, and also claimed the life of Olivier’s team mate, César Chanel.
‘Olivier was airlifted to hospital in Liverpool before being transferred to a hospital in France in late June where his treatment continued.
‘Both Olivier and César were newcomers to the Isle of Man TT Races in 2022 but were an experienced pairing, taking numerous victories and podiums in the French F1 and F2 National Sidecar Championships.
‘Everyone at the Isle of Man TT Races passes on their deepest sympathy to Olivier’s family, friends and loved ones at this tragic time.’
After the crash, there was confusion over who had actually died at the scene on June 4.
Initially, information given to the public suggested it was Mr Lavorel. However, that turned out to be wrong.
On June 17, Coroner of Inquests Jayne Hughes said she had sufficient evidence to ascertain that Cesar Chanal and Olivier Lavorel were wearing each other’s dog tags at the time of their crash during the first sidecar race of this year’s TT.
Mr Chanal, aged 33, of Bron, France, died in the crash on Quarterbridge Road, having suffered what a pathologist described simply as ‘multiple injuries’.
Tragically, Mr Lavorel was initially thought to have died. That information was stated by race organisers on the day of the crash, Saturday, June 4.
However, in the days after this concerns were raised over the identity of the dead man and subsequent investigations revealed it was Mr Chanal who had died.
In the opening of Mr Chanal’s inquest, Mrs Hughes revealed that statements from doctors and police officers confirmed that the two riders had each other’s dog tags on.