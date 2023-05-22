The TT Course's LED flag system will be tested this week ahead of the event starting on Monday.
A Department of Infrastructure statement said: 'Please be aware that the DoI traffic team, in conjunction with EM Motorsport, will be carrying out testing of the LED flag system around the TT course on Wednesday (May 24) evening, and again at 6am on Friday, May 26.
'Please ignore all the LED flags as they display a variety of colours, letters and test modes.
'Wednesday will display black flags, Friday will display red flags.