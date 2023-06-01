Ten evenings of live TT music entertainment get under way in Port Erin from tonight (Thursday) on the Colas beach stage.
It’s organised by the Deep South Festival in conjunction with The Bay Hotel.
A support act will take to the stage at 6pm followed by the main act at 8pm.
Port Erin’s TT Day takes place on Monday with entertainment for families and visitors on the beach and Shore Road.
The event takes place from 10am to 10pm, with a beach funfair, children’s games, beach sports, sandcastle competition and an afternoon and evening of live music.
Clare Payne, ManxWildlife Trust’s biosphere artist in residence for 2022-23, will be there and there will also be yoga and fitness sessions.
Families and visitors will be encouraged to get out on the water too with boat trips around the bay, paddleboarding and aquabikes all on offer.