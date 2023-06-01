The Villa Marina’s Royal Hall will feature three nights of tribute acts from the Isle of Man and the UK over the next week.
First up is DC/AC tonight (Thursday), with a show set to shake the Royal Hall’s foundations to their core.
Their two-hour plus set of classic high voltage rock and roll spans the whole career of AC/DC, who were formed 50 years ago. They will be supported by Thin Lizzy tribute Bad Reputation. The event starts at 8pm.
They will be followed tomorrow night (Friday) by Pigs on the Wing, who will relive the glory days of one of the world’s greatest rock bands, Pink Floyd.
Pigs on the Wing will be supported by the duo The Getaways.
The event starts at 8pm.
UK tribute act Killer Queen will play on Tuesday from 8pm.
Over the last 20 years, they have been performing to sell-out audiences across the globe and they are known for their expert musicianship, extraordinary energy and accurate portrayal of Queen.