Coroner of Inquest James Brooks has returned a verdict of death by misadventure following the conclusion of the inquest of TT veteran David Stanley ‘Davy’ Morgan.
The 52-year-old Northern Irishman was competing in his 80th TT when he crashed near the 27th Milestone at the start of the Mountain Mile section of the course during the final lap of the Supersport race on Monday, June 6.
At the resumption of the inquest into the lorry driver’s death, the Coroner heard from Maria Crawley, a marshal who was positioned at the 27th on the day of incident. She has been a marshal for eight years, six of which at the start of the Mountain Mile.
She told the inquest that her attention was drawn to Mr Morgan just before 11.45am, on the third lap, due to his distinctive pink helmet, a familiar sight given his and her own experience.
She said his racing line was normal and that while he leant over more than other riders taking the same corner, this was ‘nothing unusual’ for him.
Ms Crawley said that Mr Morgan seemed to ‘lose the front end’ of his bike before letting go of the machine, after which both he and the bike collided with barriers, before skidding across the road, coming to a stop on the opposite side to the original collision.
She said: ‘I just knew he had gone.’ And said she believed the crash was sadly down to rider error.
Ms Crawley said that after the crash, she had looked at the road and saw a distinct marking separate from the tyre marks, which she said was likely from his boot or bike, but was unable to determine which.
Mr Brooks also read statements from Trevor Denning, the technician official for the race who examined the bike prior to racing, and David Hagen, the technical director, who examined it after the crash and both were sure it had no defects prior to the crash.
The Coroner later read from a statement from Dr Shane Wilde, who was the first clinical responder on the scene, he said despite efforts to save Mr Morgan’s life, including a tracheostomy (opening the front of the neck so a tube can be inserted into the windpipe to aid breathing), his death was confirmed at 12.13pm.
In his submission, pathologist Dr Ervine Long said that all of Mr Morgan’s functions were normal and that his only defects were ones sustained in the crash, being severe neck and chest injuries, which he said were the cause of his death.
Mr Brooks concluded by ruling Mr Morgan died through misadventure, while noting that either his boot or bike had made contact with the road, however he was unable to state which or whether this had happened prior to him losing control of the bike or afterwards.
He ended by thanking Mr Morgan’s partner Trudy for attending and extended his condolences to her and his wider family and friends.