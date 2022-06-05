TT schedule changes tomorrow
Sunday 5th June 2022 11:16 am
Peter Hickman (Callum Staley )
Tomorrow’s TT schedule has been altered.
The decision comes to allow time for the sidecar race after yesterday’s tragedy in which passenger Olivier Loverel died.
It means the Supersport and Superstock races are cut from four laps to three.
The schedule:
10:00
Roads Close
10:45
Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 [3-laps]
13:10
3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 1 [2-laps]
15:00
RL360 Superstock TT [3-laps]
17:00
Roads Open