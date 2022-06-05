TT schedule changes tomorrow

Sunday 5th June 2022 11:16 am
Peter Hickman during the opening lap of the Superbike TT
Peter Hickman (Callum Staley )

Tomorrow’s TT schedule has been altered.

The decision comes to allow time for the sidecar race after yesterday’s tragedy in which passenger Olivier Loverel died.

It means the Supersport and Superstock races are cut from four laps to three.

The schedule:

10:00

Roads Close

10:45

Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 [3-laps]

13:10

3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 1 [2-laps]

15:00

RL360 Superstock TT [3-laps]

17:00

Roads Open

