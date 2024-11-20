It will cost the Manx Government more than £200,000 to make up the increase in England’s tuition fees rise for students studying off-island.
Education, Sport and Culture Minister Daphne Caine would not confirm her department would cover the rise in grants offered to students studying in England,
She said there is currently a review of the whole student grant system on the island which was already set out before the tuition fees rise announcement by the UK Government.
Mrs Caine was responding to a question from Douglas North MHK David Ashford at Tynwald this week who asked what impact the increase in England's tuition fees will have on her department's budget.
She said: ‘The announced increase to tuition fees of £285 for undergraduate degrees in England has coincided with an ongoing review of the department’s student award regulations as outlined in the department plan 2024-25.
‘If the department took to increase undergraduate tuition fee grants to reflect this increase, it is estimated the increased cost to the department would be £213,750 based on an estimated 750 students studying in the UK.’
Mrs Caine went on to say the increase in tuition fees in England is being considered as part of the review for introduction in 2025-26 academic year.
When asked if there grants may not be increased to reflect this rise, Mrs Caine said ‘all options are being considered’ before any commitment is made.
Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper pointed out the department was spending £500,000 less on student grants than five years ago so there should be room in the budget to mitigate the tuition fees rise.
But the minister said her department was reviewing the whole student grant regulations and would need to take into account this tuition fees rise.