Turning brighter with sunny spells
Subscribe newsletter
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Cloudy and largely dry with any rain and drizzle at first soon clearing, then turning brighter with the chance of some sunny spells developing, particularly this afternoon. A moderate to fresh south to southeast wind with highs of 15°C.
This evening & tonight will be dry with variable amounts of cloud and some clear spells. A moderate to fresh southeast wind with minimum temperature around 11°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will be dry and bright with sunny intervals, but breezy with a fresh south-easterly wind. Top temperature around 16°C. Then turning cloudy overnight into Monday as rain arrives from the west later in the night.
Cloudy with outbreaks of rain Monday morning, clearing around lunchtime to leave the rest of the day mostly dry with the chance of some bright or sunny spells. Maximum temperature around 14°C. Then further rain developing overnight into Tuesday, accompanied by a strong south to south-easterly wind.
Sunrise: 7:40am Today Sunset: 4:24pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |