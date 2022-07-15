Twelve properties refurbished

()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Work on the facades of three local authority houses in the Park, Onchan, has been competed.
It comes almost 12 months after Cedar Development Ltd began work to refurbish the 12 occupied properties in a £433,000 project funded by housing receipts.
Works included re-roofing, re-pointing of brickwork, re-rendering, drainage repairs, replacement outhouse doors and new chimney stacks.
Onchan Commissioners say that the works undertaken have created better living conditions for tenants, by making the properties more watertight, leading to drier homes.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |