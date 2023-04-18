The Isle of Man branch of the British & Irish Trading Alliance (BITA) is supporting Sight Matters, a Manx-registered charity, to collaborate to offer a driving experience for 50 people in the island who are living with a disability.
There are still 20 available spaces for individuals who are interested in taking part.
The track days will be next Tuesday and Wednesday at Jurby Airfield.
The event will feature specially adapted vehicles, safety and audio equipment, and tuition from Bolton-based Speed of Sight.
Speed of Sight was set up when co-founder Mike Newman, a blind racing driver, noticed how much those with disabilities whom he had spoken to missed driving.
Mike said: ‘I went to various car events, and spoke to people who had become disabled in adult life, and as a consequence they had to relinquish their driver’s licence.
‘The thing they missed most was that they couldn’t drive anymore. That was a constant message from the people I was talking to.
‘So I started thinking about how I could give them back that exhilaration behind the wheel.’
‘I came up with a concept that I thought would work and eventually, I spoke to my friend John Galloway who co-founded the charity with me.’
The aim of the track day is to provide individuals who cannot drive in their day to day life, the opportunity to in a safe and accessible environment.
Individuals are given an hour timeslot, but have a 20- minute drive within that.
Participants will be wearing a helmet which will have communications in it.
For more information on what to expect visit speedofsight.org
If you book directly there will be a £59 charge.
If you are a member of Sight Matters you can book through the charity and you can pay £30.