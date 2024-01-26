A man and woman have been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery after admitting their involvement in drug trafficking.
Finlay MacGregor, aged 22, of Shore Road, Laxey, and Aalish Marilyn Kissack, aged 18, of Empress Drive, Douglas, have previously pleaded guilty to the offences, which are said to involve nearly a kilo of cannabis.
They will appear at the higher court on February 2.
MacGregor has admitted being concerned in importing the drug, possession of it, and possessing criminal property, namely £13,371 in cash.
However, advocate David Clegg, representing MacGregor, said that discussions were ongoing with the prosecution regarding a basis of plea, and the amount of cash concerned, as this relates to bank transactions over a long period.
A fourth charge, of possessing criminal property, relating to a Rolex watch, was dismissed after it was found to be fake.
Kissack, who was represented in court by advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams, has admitted one offence, of being concerned in the importation of the drug.
Both parties have been granted bail in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at their home address, and not to associate with each other.