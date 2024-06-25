Two juveniles have been arrested after police used a stinger device to intercept a stolen van.
An unconnected vehicle was involved in a collision with the stolen van as it came to a halt.
The driver of that second car was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Police said the van was allegedly taken without the owner’s consent in the Colby area at about 4pm on Monday.
It was was later spotted being driven in the north of the island and police were deployed to intercept it.
Subsequently, officers trained in pursuit located the van in Jurby heading towards Sulby.
A stinger device - a strip of metal spikes put across the road to puncture tyres and bring a vehicle to a controlled stop - was deployed at Sulby crossroads.
A police spokesman said: ‘The police “stinger” tactic was used to stop and incapacitate the vehicle.
‘Two juvenile males were arrested in connection with the stolen vehicle.’