Two dog handlers have qualified to attend a Crufts tournament.
Debbie Martin and Nikki Golding will be taking their collies Ross and Alfie to Birmingham for the Inter-Regional Rally Competition, representing Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.
Rally is an obedience based sport where the handler and dog need to negotiate a course with signs placed at up to 18 stations. On each sign is an obedience-type exercise.
They have to complete this course losing as few marks as possible. Starting with 200 points, the handler’s aim is to complete the course to get a qualifying score, which requires 180 or 185 points to qualify.
Debbie, who runs local business Busy Bee Dog Training, said: ‘It’s very exciting! I have been to Crufts 11 or 12 times before and Nikki has once before.’
Her business encourages all dog breeds to attend.
‘My idea behind it is to show that lots of breeds can do this sport,’ Debbie, from Ramsey, said. ‘People tend to think if you haven’t got a collie, then you haven’t a hope, but actually you have.
‘We have Jack Russels, terriers, right up to leonbergers. With their pet dog, anyone can do it. Everyone has an equal chance of succeeding in rally.’
She added: ‘I run several classes of rally a week. We have a huge range of dogs take part, it’s a more than inclusive sport, and because dogs don’t have to win a class as they have to with agility and obedience, they can progress on their own merit.
‘That makes it more inclusive and it makes it more relaxing and fun. People are competing against themselves.’
Debbie described seeing her handlers gain confidence as ‘incredibly rewarding’, saying: ‘It’s a rewarding feeling watching them improve their teamwork.
‘What they learn in rally also has a practical application in the every day world. The dogs are more responsive to them, they have all the basic obedience and focus on the handler, and that’s a benefit when they go out every day for walks.
‘Someone who has not long started with us sent me an email to say “thank you for all the encouragement, you’re an inspiration and make these sessions such fun”.
‘That sums it up. That’s what we want, we want people to enjoy time with the dog.
‘Some dogs might not be too comfortable around other dogs or people, and they can still go on and do rally.
‘It builds their confidence.’
She holds 13 to 14 classes per week, 10 of which are rally classes.
Three handlers that attend have now qualified for their rally warrant, which is a new award given by The Kennel Club.
‘They have to qualify right the way through to the top level in rally, which is level six,’ Debbie explained. ‘Once they reach it, they have to get three more qualified excellent scores, which means they have to get very little wrong at all, which is 190 points or more.’
Debbie and Nikki will represent the island on March 9 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.