Two of the Isle of Man's most historic pubs, the Albert Hotel in Douglas and the Viking in Castletown, have been placed on the market.
The Albert Hotel has been listed for £950,000 by Cowley Groves.
Known for its karaoke nights and role as a social hub in the capital, the pub has been in operation since its first licensing in 1862.
Cowley Groves describes it as ‘a rare opportunity to acquire one of the island’s longest-running free houses’.
The property includes two ground-floor bar areas, both with bench seating, connected by a central serving area.
A key feature is its historic basement cellars, believed to be among the oldest surviving manmade structures in Douglas.
Viewings are available strictly by appointment through Cowley Groves.
Meanwhile, in Castletown, the Viking Pub has been on the market for some time.
It’s priced at £975,000.
Listed by Garforth Gray, the Viking is situated on the outskirts of the historic capital and is ideally placed to attract passing trade, benefiting from its proximity to Castletown Railway Station and recent housing developments in the area.
The Viking boasts a recently refurbished bar area, alongside toilet facilities, a dining space, and a fully equipped commercial kitchen, making it well-suited for both food service and wet sales.
The property also includes a private car park and walled garden, offering patrons a pleasant outdoor space to enjoy.
In addition to its commercial appeal, the Viking offers ample accommodation on the upper floors.
The first floor features an open-plan living and dining area, fitted kitchen, two bedrooms, and office space, while the second floor provides three more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Viewings of the Castletown pub are strictly by appointment through Garforth Gray.