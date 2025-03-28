Worth over £1,000 per pair of flight tickets, the tickets for the draw cost just £10 each and can be purchased on Isle Listen’s website, with the number of draw tickets being limited to 1,500.
Talking about the draw, Steven Downward, fundraising lead at Isle Listen, said: ‘We are so grateful to FlyDirect for the kind donation of these fantastic prizes to support our fundraising efforts.
‘We are really excited to be working with Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation for the draw, and it’s a great collaboration between two important Manx charities looking out for our island’s physical and mental health.
Paul Healey, Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation chairman, added: ‘Income generation is proving more difficult than ever, so by working together we can maximise the income for our causes and raise awareness of the work we do’.
The Big Charity Flight Draw winner will be drawn at 12pm on Wednesday, May 21 2025. Tickets, subject to availability, can be purchased until 11:30am on Wednesday, May 21 2025.
The two charities were two of three to be chosen amongst over 100 nominations in the Isle of Man, and proceeds from tickets will be split evenly between both charities.
Isle Listen’s focus is on early intervention therapies and preventative education within the island’s schools, while the Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation provides a vital heart screening programme and the provision of lifesaving defibrillator machines across the island.