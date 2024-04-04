Lezayre Parish Commissioners and Andreas Parish Commissioners are both looking for one new member.
Both authorities say one vacant seat has to be filled, and those interested can apply by downloading forms from the government website.
Isle of Man Government said that ‘interested parties who are passionate about the community are invited to consider representing their parish’.
If more than one candidate comes forward for either position, a by-election will take place on May 16.
You can contact your local authority for further nomination details or visit https://www.gov.im//stand-as-a-local-candidate for more information.