The Isle of Man Steam Packet has cancelled two sailings today (Wednesday).
This morning's 8am Manxman sailing to Heysham and its 1.30pm afternoon return have been cancelled.
The ferry operator say it’s due to forecast adverse weather.
Passengers are being asked to amend their bookings or contact the reservations team.
Meanwhile the Steam Packet has four other sailings today and tomorrow (Thursday) at risk of possible cancellation or disruption.
The Douglas to Heysham sailing scheduled for 7.45pm tonight and its return at 2.15am tomorrow morning (December 5), as well as the Manxman’s 8.45am sailing tomorrow morning and its 2.15pm return to Douglas are all classified as ‘at risk’.
A decision on the sailings will be made at 5.30pm this evening and 7am tomorrow.
It comes as forecasters have warned of strong winds today and tomorrow.
The latest five-day weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway has warned of gusts of up to 50mph in places on the Isle of Man on Wednesday and Thursday.