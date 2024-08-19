Two Steam Packet sailings tomorrow evening are subject to possible disruption or cancellation.
The Manxman’s 7:45pm journey from Douglas to Heysham is at risk due to an adverse weather forecast.
This means that the 2:15am overnight journey from Heysham to Douglas is also at risk due to the predicted strong winds.
A decision on the initial 7:45pm journey from Douglas will be made by the ship’s Master before 5:30pm tomorrow to give the sailing ‘the best possible chance of going ahead’.
Today’s (August 19) sailings also suffered time changes as a result of the strong winds, with the Manxman’s journey from Heysham to Douglas departing at 1:11pm instead of the normal time of 2:15pm.
Later on, the Manannan sailing to Liverpool was due to leave at 3.30pm, but instead set off half an hour earlier at 3pm with passengers asked to check in by 2.15pm.
The Manannan was due to return to the island from Liverpool at 8.30pm, but will now depart an hour later at 9.30pm with passengers asked to check in by 8.45pm.