PC Louise Kennaugh and DC Richard Hewitt will be taking part in the event on Saturday.
The pair will be lining the parade route.
An invite was sent by Sir Mark Rowley, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police to all Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories to assist in the route lining in support of the main processional route for the Coronation of King Charles III.
Louise Kennaugh has served for just under 25 years as a constable and is at present in one of the Eastern Community Neighbourhood Teams.
Richard Hewitt has also had a long service and is the current Police Federation chairperson.
Louise said: ‘We are both honoured and proud to represent the Isle of Man Constabulary at such an event.’
Richard will be wearing the iconic white helmet, which will make sure he stands out.
Also taking part in the coronation is leading firefighter Amber Carridge who will be representing the island’s Fire and Rescue Service.
Amber will be on parade inside the barriers that will line the streets for the King’s procession which will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
There will be events held around the island to celebrate the coronation.
The government has created a central site so that people can see where their nearest coronation event will be.
The proceedings of the coronation will start at 11am.