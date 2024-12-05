The ferry operator say it’s due to ‘forecast adverse weather’ conditions.
It comes after this morning’s crossing and its afternoon return crossing were also cancelled.
There was disruption yesterday too, with sailings cancelled and others rescheduled.
The Steam Packet has rescheduled tomorrow morning’s Manxman sailing and its return, however they are also both at risk of cancellation.
The vessel will now attempt to depart Douglas at 7am, instead of its original schedule time of 8.45am.
The return journey, scheduled to leave the Lancashire port at 2.15pm, is now set to depart Heysham at 12.15pm.
However a decision on both of those crossings will be made at 5am tomorrow morning.
Possible flight disruption
The storm could also cause delays and cancellations to flights, with airlines closely monitoring the evolving situation.
An Isle of Man Airport spokesperson said: ‘ We are advising passengers to prepare for potential disruption to travel due to severe weather conditions forecast for especially Saturday’.
It’s asking travellers to check with their airline for updates before heading to the airport, as well as allowing extra time for travel to and from Ronaldsway.
Loganair is offering flexibility for anyone due to travel in the upcoming days. Passengers can rebook an alternative flight up to seven days from their original travel date.
At present, all airlines plan to operate their scheduled services, but delays or disruptions ‘remain a possibility’.
Severe weather forecast
An amber weather warning for severe winds, issued by the Ronaldsway Met Office, comes into effect at 3am on Saturday and remains in place until 11.59pm.
Meanwhile a yellow weather warning for heavy rain will come before the amber alert, taking effect at 3pm tomorrow and lasting until midday on Saturday.
Forecasters warn that the strongest winds will peak between 3am and 3pm on Saturday but could remain at gale force levels well into Sunday morning.
The Met Office also say that a low-pressure system will bring persistent and heavy rain to the island late Friday and into Saturday morning.
Rainfall totals are expected to reach 15-25mm across much of the island, with higher ground likely to see accumulations of 30-50mm.
This could lead to difficult driving conditions, standing water on roads, and localised flooding.
Following the rain, winds are expected to strengthen rapidly, turning to the north or northwest early Saturday morning and reaching severe gale force or storm force.
Gusts could hit 80mph in exposed areas, with 60-70mph possible elsewhere.