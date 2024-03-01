Smoky Sam’s BBQ is opening at Foraging Vintners, at the south end of Port Erin Promenade on Shore Road, as well as at the Cosy Nook on Saint Catherine’s Terrace.
With both sites boasting scenic views of Port Erin Bay, the first restaurant at Foraging Vintners will officially open on March 15, while the Cosy Nook restaurant will welcome customers on March 28.
Sam Levi, owner of Smoky Sam’s BBQ, told the Examiner that his business adventure is a ‘journey through the world of smokehouse cuisine’.
He said: ‘ What began with a business plan written on a delayed train has evolved into a beloved local enterprise known for its delicious sauces and smoked meats.
‘With a focus on local sourcing and sustainability, Smoky Sam’s BBQ aims to support the Manx economy while providing unforgettable dining experiences.
‘The menu boasts a variety of homemade sauces, including the classic Smokehouse BBQ, Smoky Chipotle BBQ, Apple BBQ, and the standout Smoked Peach & Habanero Hot Sauce, with new flavours like Rhubarb Hot Sauce in the works.’
The BBQ restaurant has partnered up with Ian Swindells at popular wine bar Foraging Vintners, based at the old coal shed at the Breakwater.
The restaurant at the Foraging Vintners venue, described as a ‘world inspired culinary adventure’, will be open from 12pm to 9pm daily.
Patrons can expect a menu that explores global flavours while highlighting the freshest local Manx produce.
Weekly specials will feature local fish and shellfish, celebrating the island’s rich bounty in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.
Foraging Vintners aims to be a haven for food lovers, offering a sophisticated yet casual dining experience where the world meets the Isle of Man through smokehouse innovation.
The Cosy Nook restaurant, described as a ‘nostalgic beach barbecue experience’, will be open from 2pm to 8pm daily.
Opening slightly later than the other eatery, it’s said the revitalised Cosy Nook will offer a ‘casual beach smokehouse vibe’.
This venue will focus on a relaxed service and local ingredients, presented in a laid-back outdoor setting with additional cosy indoor space and a larger covered outdoor area overlooking Port Erin Bay.
The Cosy Nook’s menu is designed to evoke nostalgia and celebrate the island’s culinary heritage, including a special crab roll featuring lobsters from the Manx Lobster Company and a signature homemade pastrami Reuben sandwich, among other delightful beach-inspired dishes.
Locals and visitors alike are invited to join in the celebrations of the two new spring openings.
Whether you’re seeking a sophisticated, world-inspired BBQ adventure at Foraging Vintners or a relaxed, nostalgic beach barbecue experience at the Cosy Nook, Smoky Sam’s promises an experience that marries tradition with innovation.