The Family Library has appointed two new directors to its board.
Jo Cutsforth, owner and founder of Jo Cutsforth Training AND Coaching, brings more than three decades of experience in customer-centric roles spanning international banking, hospitality, retail, and telecommunications, including spells as a sales executive at Manx Radio and promoting and developing the island’s commercial dairy requirements at Isle of Man Creamery.
Her training courses and coaching programmes have helped individuals, school leavers and businesses across the Isle of Man, focusing on a commitment to help young people prepare for the working world, working closely with future generations – and alongside their families – to develop life and people skills which are vital to growing a successful career.
Her business venture is a natural synergy and Jo’s expertise in leadership, customer service, sales and life skills will undoubtedly contribute to the library’s mission of nurturing inquiring minds and promoting lifelong learning.
Tanya August-Hanson, a former broadcast journalist and producer, has been a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) since 2018 and is responsible for legislation at the Department for Health and Social Care.
She also serves as vice chair of the Isle of Man United Nations Association.
Tanya’s stanch commitment to the community is evident through her previous roles as a board member for local mental health charity Reach IoM and her involvement with Hospice Isle of Man, both in volunteering and as a steering group member for the charity’s Compassionate Isle of Man project.
Kurt Roosen, executive chairman of the Family Library, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Jo and Tanya to our board of directors.
‘Their diverse experiences and dedication to the community align perfectly with our mission to foster learning, creativity, and inclusion. We look forward to their valuable insights and contributions as we continue to serve the Isle of Man.’
The Family Library is a charity and a centre for education, culture, and ‘community engagement’.