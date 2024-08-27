A police investigation remains ongoing into a fatal collision in Peel earlier this month.
Nesta Haselden died on August 7 following a collision involving two vehicles and one motorbike, which happened close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) on Douglas Road in Peel at around 4.18pm.
The inquest into his death opened last week which heard the 21-year-old died of head injuries following the crash in Peel earlier this month.
Two male drivers were arrested shortly after the incident and the Isle of Man Constabulary says they are still looking into what happened.
A spokesperson said: ‘The investigation is continuing and the two people remain on police bail.’
Following the tragic collision, Peel residents set up a ‘GoFundMe’ page to raise money for Mr Haselden’s family, hoping to raise £5,000 to help with funeral costs and travel costs for family members. More than £11,000 has been raised so far.
Following a flood of tributes and support, Mr Haselden’s brother Kingston Haselden, Nesta’s brother, made a statement on behalf of his parents a week after the tragic death.
It read: ‘We have felt the love. We are broken, we are numb, our boy has gone and we don't know what we are going to do. But we have had to say something after seeing the love and support for Nesta.
‘He touched so many lives and in return we have seen so much support. We have felt the love.
‘Hopefully those people who spent even a minute with him will forever remember our boy.’